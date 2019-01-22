A giant plume of smoke was rising Tuesday Nov. 13, 2018 from the mountain in eastern Ventura County.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is hiring California residents to assist in the recovery efforts in the aftermath of the Camp, Hill and Woolsey Fires in Ventura, Butte and Los Angeles counties.

Residents who get hired will join a team composed of both local and federal workers, voluntary agencies and community organizations.

In order to apply, residents must create a profile at USAjobs.gov, search for the key words “FEMA Local Hire” and select “California” as the location.

Below are some of the positions available:

Engineer

Floodplain Management Specialist

Geospatial Information Systems Specialist

Administrative Support Assistant

Insurance Specialist

Emergency Management Specialist

Equal Rights Advisor

Customer Service Representative

Analysts

Voluntary Agency Liaison

Resource Manager

Media Relations Specialist

Digital Communications Specialist

Mass Care Specialist

Applicant Services Specialist

Housing Coordinator

Reports Writer

For more information on the hiring process, click here.