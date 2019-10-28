Wind-Driven Getty Fire Burns Homes and Forces Evacuations on LA's Westside

A fast-moving brush fire erupted near Getty Center Drive off the 405 Freeway early Monday, burning homes and forcing evacuations in hillsides neighborhoods on Los Angeles' Westide.

The fire quickly expanded to 400 acres and cast an eerie orange glow over the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass after it started around 1:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Aerial video showed at least five homes on fire with water-dropping helicopters attacking flames.

The fire is burning in densely populated hillside areas with narrow roads. Embers appeared to scatter with wind gusts, which were expected to decrease later Monday morning.

About 2,600 customers are without power in Bel Air and nearby communities.

A map published around 5 a.m. Monday Oct. 28, 2019 show evacuations in the Getty Fire.

Photo credit: LAFD

Mandatory evacuation zones were extending to the west early Monday. Click here for evacuations, school and road closures and shelter information.

Mandatory Evacuations

Sullivan Fire Road is the western border

Chautauqua Boulevard down to PCH

Mulholland remains the north border

405 Freeway remains the east border

Evacuation Warning

Mulholland to the north

Topanga Canyon to the west

Sunset Bouleard to the south and Sullivan Fire Road to the east

Due to the red flag warning in effect and the dynamic nature of the fire, residents south of Sunset Boulevard were warned to be vigilant by the city's fire department. Winds in the Brentwood area included gusts up to 20 mph with stronger winds to the west.

"There's a lot of fuel out there, and it has been bone dry the last few months," said NBC4 forecaster Anthony Yanez.

The Los Angeles Police Department declared a citywide tactical alert due to the Getty Fire.

The fire comes ahead of what's expected to be the strongest Santa Ana winds oft the season, starting Tuesday around 11 p.m. and lasting through Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.