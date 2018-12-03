Beautiful Capistrano Beach has seemingly always been a tourist attraction in Orange County, but now, it's garnering attention for a different reason.
A recent storm caused heavy beach erosion on the coastline, leaving behind a battered wooden walkway, a basketball court surrounded by caution tape, broken slabs of concrete and wilting palm trees.
Orange County resident Cindi Aldereti took pictures of what almost looks like wreckage from a ship.
"The boardwalk is falling into the sea," she said.
Heavy rain and high tides punched the shore, bending the stairway and twisting light poles along Beach Road.
"There's a storm this week, and it didn't surprise me that the surf is big; I just didn't expect it to do something like this," said Erik Bryner, a surfer at Dana Point. "Obviously mother nature is up in turmoil."