By the Numbers: Southern California's Rolling Earthquakes

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck some 160 miles north of Los Angeles damaged buildings in small towns and started fires, just a day after a Fourth of July temblor rocked Southern California.

Here's what the earthquakes look like by the numbers:

The earthquake struck at 8:16 p.m. Friday.

California Institute of Technology surmises a 7.0-magnitude quake is 3% likely to strike over the course of the next week.

The likelihood that a magnitude-6 quake will strike in the next week is 27%, according to Caltech.

The 7.1 magnitude earthquake was 11 miles from Ridgecrest, where a 6.4-magnitude quake rattled residents on Independence Day.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Searles Valley sequence, which includes the 6.4 and 7.1-magnitude quakes, had recorded more than 3,000 earthquakes, according to seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones at Caltech.

In the small town of Trona, 153 residents were forced from their homes after some 50 structures were damaged. Three fires had been ignited in the aftermath of the quake, with one being a total loss.

The LA Department of Water and Power reported an outage possibly in a part of the San Fernando Valley, affecting about 1,000 customers.

The largest earthquake ever recorded in the United States was a magnitude 9.2 that struck Prince William Sound, Alaska on Good Friday, March 28, 1964, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Ridgecrest Rocked by Another Quake - Preliminary Reports 7.1 Magnitude

Each year the southern California area has about 10,000 earthquakes, according to the USGS.