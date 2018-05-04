LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 16: Actor/writer/songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast appear onstage at the opening night curtain call for "Hamilton" at the Pantages Theatre on August 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Don’t throw away your shot at scoring Hamilton tickets for just $10!

Those who weren’t able to snag a ticket to the award-winning production can find hope in the form of a digital lottery.

With #Ham4Ham back in Southern California (no, there is no meat involved here), theater fans can download the official Hamilton app to enter for their chance to purchase cheap tickets at musical’s month-long residency at the Segerstorm Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.

A total of 40 orchestra-level seats will be reserved for digital lottery winners for each show through May 27. Hammies can start entering the lottery at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 6, just two days before opening night.

Lucky winners whose names are chosen will be given the opportunity to purchase two tickets at just $10 each. Not bad considering the entry prices for opening night begins at $206.

Each entry for the lottery will be accepted until 9 a.m. a day before the show. All participants will be notified whether or not they were chosen the same day by 11 a.m.