A dog is in safe hands after being rescued from a cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco. (Jan. 19, 2019)

Crews on Sunday rescued a dog who was trapped on a cliff in San Francisco for 26 hours, according to the city's fire department.

Duck, a small Chihuahua mix, was spotted by hang gliders at Fort Funston before being brought to safety, the fire department tweeted.

The fire department tweeted that Duck was "happy to see his human companion!"

Further information was not immediately available.