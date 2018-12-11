Dog Found Badly Abused in Long Beach, Reward Offered

A dog was found stuffed inside a trash bag in a dumpster and rescuers are calling this the worst case of animal abuse they've ever seen. Hetty Chang reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2018. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018)

A Good Samaritan found a dog, near death and stuffed inside a trash bag in a dumpster in Long Beach in appalling condition, with rescuers now offering a reward to find the person or people responsible.

Rescuers called it the worst case of animal abuse they've ever seen. The people who rushed the dog to the hospital are offering a $1,000 reward for any information. The rescuers say the dog was in such poor condition that, at times, they weren't sure she was alive.

New video from inside an incubator shows Chloe can hardly lift her head up. Her tiny body was limp from fractures to her skull and ribs, along with a broken leg.

"She would have died within three hours if the Good Samaritan had not found her," Diana Kliche, a rescuer, says.

Rescuers rushed the one year old terrier-poodle mix to Long Beach Emergency Hospital Saturday afternoon after a passerby found the pooch in a dumpster on Walnut Avenue.

"It was one of the worst cases of abuse I've ever seen," Kliche said. "She smelled, which we found out later was human urine. She had pieces of food --ham, spaghetti -- stuck to her fur."

Kliche added, "I'm just devastated and heartbroken that someone would do this."

Unfortunately, there don't appear to be any security cameras in the alley where Chloe was found. Long Beach Animal Care Services confirms it is investigating the incident and is asking anyone who saw anything to give them a call.

"I'm very hopeful they find the person and they're prosecuted to the full extent," Kliche said.