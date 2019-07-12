Disneyland's 'Rise of the Resistance' Gets an Opening Date

Stomp, stomp, stomp. Want to know where it's AT-AT, when it comes to an opening date for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance? Check it out: The Galaxy's Edge attraction will debut on Jan. 17, 2020.

Knowing where things are at?

It's a good skill to possess in this frenetic world, because knowing where things are at means you have a handle on what's coming up.

Knowing where things are AT-AT?

That's a different topic, of course, but, in the end, not too dissimilar.

For if you know where things are AT-AT, then you're probably up on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the upcoming attraction set to stomp, stomp, stomp into Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland park.

For there will be AT-AT walkers, and lots more to see once you're inside "the most immersive and advanced attraction ever imagined in a Disney Park."

And that attraction's opening date, which was announced on July 11?

Be ready to be where it is AT-AT on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. That's the attraction's debut date for Disneyland park, while Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open at Walt Disney World Resort on Dec. 5, 2019.

Indeed, that date just happens to be the birthday of one Walter Elias Disney.

As for the focus of this thrilling, you're-in-the-middle-of-it milieu?

Tell your droid to hold onto the nearest generator: It's "a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance."

Which means that, yes, All Terrain Armored Transports will be there, and Storm Troopers, too, and a host of well-known "Star Wars" figures and foes ready to square off, space-style.

This state-of-the-art attraction has got more buzz than a Wookiee has fur, but you'll need to wait just half a year more to enter this heart-pounder of a happening.

Details? Find them on the official Disney Parks blog now.

