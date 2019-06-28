Disneyland's New Annual Passholder 'Bring a Friend' Discount

Been on The Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure Park with a good friend? The summer of 2019 is the perfect time to visit the attraction, and Disneyland Resort, where an Annual Passholder may bring a friend for $99. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

Do you Batuu?

How now is your bao?

And how Hyperspace is your photo-taking game face?

These are questions that devoted Disneyland fans must ponder from time to time, whether they're calling upon "Star Wars": Galaxy's Edge, Tropical Hideaway in Adventureland, or Hyperspace Mountain, the limited-time "Star Wars" experience at Space Mountain.

But pondering these topics is better done, as everyone knows, with a friend.

Now there's a way, if you're an Annual Passholder at the resort, to spend a day at The Happiest Place on Earth with your bestie, or one of the restie, all while knowing your pal got a great deal on admission.

And that deal, which Disneyland announced on June 27, is this: An Annual Passholder's friend may accompany the Annual Passholder for the price of $99.

And, hello, that's for a Park Hopper, of the one-day variety.

And, hello, that's some significant savings right there.

And, oh yes, up to three friends of the Annual Passholder may enjoy this deal.

Which means you and your crew can visit The Incredicoaster, then Haunted Mansion, then return to Disney California Adventure to see the new "Tale of the Lion King," then sip Blue Milk at Galaxy's Edge inside Disneyland, then take a whirl on the recently reintroduced Jessie's Critter Carousel at DCA, and end the day with "Disneyland Forever" fireworks at Disneyland park.

Pheee and you. That's a lot to cover, but you're going to, obviously? Obviously.

Oh, and one more "and, hello" to add?

If a particular date is blocked for Annual Passholders, applause applause: The Annual Passholder can buy a ticket for $99, and a friend can join them, too, on their own $99 One-Day Park Hopper.

But things do end, sometimes, even in the Disneyverse. After all, Cinderella's carriage eventually turned back into a pumpkin, and Mary Poppins does bid farewell to the Banks children.

This deal's final day is Aug. 30, 2019, so make haste for Anaheim, whether you steer your Landspeeder, drive your Doom Buggie, or fly in with the help of your talking umbrella.

Asterisks? The fine print is as important to people hoping to enjoy this deal as a comfy nest is to a Porg. Read all now.

