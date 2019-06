A body was discovered in the bluffs above Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica on June 22, 2019.

A severely decomposed body was discovered in Santa Monica Saturday, police said.

The body was found around noon in the bluffs that overlook Pacific Coast Highway, in the 800 block of PCH, Lt. Candice Cavarrubias of the Santa Monica Police Department said.

The body was "severely" decomposed, the lieutenant said.

There were no indications on how long the body had been in the location or how the person died, the SMPD said.

The coroner's office was handling the investigation, police said.