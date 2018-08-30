People to Boycott In-N-Out After Republican Party Donation

Customers Threaten to Boycott In-N-Out After $25K Republican Party Donation - NBC 7 San Diego
Customers Threaten to Boycott In-N-Out After $25K Republican Party Donation

By Diana San Juan

Published 3 hours ago

    Many may argue that In-N-Out Burger has the most loyal customers. However, many of them are reportedly boycotting the burger chain after it donated $25,000 to the California Republican Party.

    According to a public filing on the California Secretary of State’s website, In-N-Out made the multi-thousand dollar donation Monday.

    The donation made its way to thousands of people’s Twitter feed on Wednesday and shortly after, the hashtag #BoycottInNOut was born.

    One Twitter user tweeted, "This really bums me out because I’m a regular customer... BUT I cannot spent money with a company that supports the current GOP! #BoycottInNOut."

    Check out some more Tweets below:

     

