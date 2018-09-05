NBCLA

A mountain lion smashed through a window of a Southern California home Tuesday, the homeowners told police.

The couple locked themselves in a bedroom of their Brentwood home to avoid the animal, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The mountain lion briefly stayed inside the residence before disappearing outside and back into the night.

LAPD showed up to the couple's home on Old Ranch Road and searched the area with flashlights and a shotgun, but the mountain lion was no longer seen on the property.

The report marked a rare encounter between humans and a mountain lion.

The mountain lion population is high in California, relative to other parts of the United States; between 4,000 to 6,000 mountain lions statewide.

With population increases, humans have developed more and more areas of the mountain lion's habitat.

In just this year along, mountain lions have been spotted near homes in the Santa Cruz Mountains, walked up to the front door of a home in Poway, wandered the campus of UC Berkeley and used the roof of a shed to leap from yard to yard in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains.

However, it should be noted that a person is 1,000 times more likely to be struck by lightning than attacked by a mountain lion, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

There have only been 16 verified mountain lion attacks in California since 1890.

Six of those attacks were fatal, according to the agency.

Mountain lions are a specially protected species in California under the California Wildfire Protection Act of 1990, approved as Prop 117 by California voters.

The classification has nothing to do with the mountain lion numbers in California, but its passage made it illegal to hunt the big cats.

NBC4's Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.