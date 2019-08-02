Coroner Says Gilroy Garlic Festival Gunman Killed Himself

Security measures are taken at the road into Christmas Hill Park where the Gilroy Garlic Festival held after mass shooting at the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California on July 28, 2019. At least three people were killed on Sunday in an ongoing shooting at a festival in northern California, according to a local official.

The Santa Clara County coroner's office says the gunman in the deadly Northern California festival shooting killed himself, a finding that contradicts earlier police account that officers fired the fatal shot.

Santino William Legan, 19, shot and killed three people — including two children —Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Nicole Lopez, a senior office specialist in the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office, says Friday that Legan's cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee had previously said Legan was shot and killed by three officers who responded in less than a minute. Smithee has called the officers "heroes" for preventing additional casualties by taking down the shooter.

Gilroy police have scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon.