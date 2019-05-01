172 Music Festival Fans Fined for Abusing Disabled Parking Placards - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

172 Music Festival Fans Fined for Abusing Disabled Parking Placards

Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    172 Music Festival Fans Fined for Abusing Disabled Parking Placards
    California DMV
    DMV investigators verify disabled person parking placards during an enforcement effort at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.

    Close to 200 music fans at this year's Coachella and Stagecoach events went home with a parking citation as a souvenir for parking in the areas reserved for drivers with disabilities. 

    California DMV officials said 172 drivers had their disabled person parking placard confiscated by officers working during the popular music festivals. 

    The most citations in one weekend - 78 - were handed out at Stagecoach last weekend, DMV officials said. 

    Enforcement officers working at Coachella cited 94 people over two weekends. 

    CoachellaCoachellaStagecoach
    April 12-14April 19 - 21April 26 - 28
    44 citations50 citations78 citations

    Those who were not supposed to be parking in disabled spots had their blue placards confiscated and received a ticket with a fine ranging from $250 to $1,000.

    Officials said they verified the identification for 2,459 placards used in the parking areas of both music festivals over all three weekends. 

    If you see someone you think is abusing the placard, you can inform the DMV by using an online complaint form.

    SoundDiego Does Coachella 2019SoundDiego Does Coachella 2019

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices