Child With Rock Cracks Glass Viewing Window at Oakland Zoo's Bear Exhibit - NBC 7 San Diego
Child With Rock Cracks Glass Viewing Window at Oakland Zoo's Bear Exhibit

'There is no way this glass, even shattered, will break,' the zoo said

By Brendan Weber

Published 29 minutes ago

    A child armed with a rock managed to crack a glass viewing window at the Oakland Zoo's bear exhibit, but the zoo insists the glass will not break before repairs are made next month.

    (Published Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019)

    The child, belonging to a visitor at the zoo, "repeatedly smashed a rock against the glass with such force that it shattered the laminate layer of the four inch-thick panes," the zoo said in a statement.

    The zoo said "there is no way this glass, even shattered, will break," adding that the viewing window is bulletproof.

    A cracked glass viewing window at the Oakland Zoo's bear exhibit. (Nov. 18, 2019)
    Photo credit: u/TheSplashFamily via Reddit

    Another zoo guest reported the cracked window to zoo staff, according to the zoo.

    A new glass pane cost the zoo $67,000. It is set to be installed the second week of December, the zoo said.

