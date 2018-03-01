Californians Have the Worst Quality of Life: Report

They don’t call it the Golden State for nothing, right? Think again. Californians have the worst quality of life, according to a report.

Hard to believe, isn’t it? The state of California has been ranked No. 50 in U.S. News & World Report’s quality of life ranking.

The magazine conducted a study based on two categories, natural environment and social environment per state.

To evaluate a state’s natural environment, researchers evaluated the quality of drinking water and air and the total toxic chemical pollution per square. They also looked at how much each state puts its residents at risk for long-term effects from pollution.

Video Immigration Chief Blames Oakland Mayor for 800 Missed Arrests

In the social environment category, states are given a score based on how much people are involved in their communities and how much time they spend with their families, friends and co-workers. They also looked at the average voter turnout at the 2016 presidential and congressional elections.