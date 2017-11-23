 Photos: #OptOutside at These National Parks in California - NBC 7 San Diego
Photos: #OptOutside at These National Parks in California

By Jonathan Lloyd

1 minute ago

California is full of places to celebrate the stunning scenery, wildlife and history preserved by the National Park Service.

The Golden State features vast expanses of breath-taking park land, such as Death Valley, Yosemite and Joshua Tree national parks, and historic sites like Fort Point in the shadow of the Golden Gate Bridge. Each location has its own character, showcasing the diverse and dramatic topography and storied history of California.

Below, take a look at some of the National Parks in California and what they have to offer visitors. Click here for a complete list of National Parks and sites near you.

