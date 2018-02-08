Moreno Valley Mall Searched After Report of Gunfire

Authorities responded Thursday to a report of gunfire at the Moreno Valley Mall in Riverside County on Feb. 8, 2018. (Published 31 minutes ago)

Authorities responded Thursday to a report of gunfire at the Moreno Valley Mall in Riverside County.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department officials said the shooting is not considered "an active shooter situation." It was not immediately clear whether anyone was in custody.

Several social media posts from people at the mall indicated they heard or witnessed a shooting inside the shopping center about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

An employee at a Victoria's Secret in the mall told NBC4 a group of men were fighting outside the store before someone yelled: "He has a gun." Multiple rounds were fired, but no one appeared to have been struck by gunfire, according to the employee.

The sheriff's department could not immediately confirm the employee's account.

Riverside Police said the department is investigating a report of "possible gunshots." The Riverside County Fire Department confirmed firefighter-paramedics responded to the shopping center, which had yellow police tape blocking at least once entrance.

An employee at Hot Dog on a Stick in the food court area said that area is open and appears to be operating as normal, but other businesses appeared to have their security gates pulled down.

As of 12:55 p.m., no victims had been located.

Investigators were talking to witnesses and utilizing mall security cameras in the search.