My Lucky Little Pony: Miniature Horse Rescued After Freeway Hit-and-Run

The driver of a SUV that struck the horse left, but others stopped to help the injured animal on the 91 Freeway

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    CHP
    Two California Highway Patrol officers wrangle a miniature horse found running on the 91 Freeway southeast of downtown LA.

    California Highway Patrol officers wrangled a miniature pony that turned out to be the victim of an unusual hit-and-run on a Southern California freeway.

    The traffic collision was reported Sunday night on the 91 Freeway in the Santa Fe Springs area, located southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Officers responded to find a mini horse that had been struck as it ran in the right two lanes of traffic by a sport utility vehicle.

    The horse ran onto the freeway after its rider fell off, entering from the Atlantic Boulevard exit ramp, the CHP said.

    The SUV driver left the scene, but other drivers stopped to help the injured animal and lead it to the side of the road. The pony suffered cuts, but appeared to be ok, the CHP said.

    "We were fortunate enough to have good Samaritans that stopped to help us rescue this pony off the freeway," said CHP Officer Marcos Iniguez.

    The horse was evaluated by animal control before it was released to the owner.

    The CHP posted a photo of two officers with the horse: "Giddy up!! Do you believe in #unicorns? This poor pony was found on SR-91 westbound at Cherry Ave."

