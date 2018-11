Gary Brand, Jean Eisenbarth, Abraham Muñoz, Tim Joyner and Kelley Winslow — they're evacuees, survivors, and residents of Paradise. We came across them in the parking lot of The Neighborhood Church and a makeshift donation center in Chico, California where they are now living. They lost everything in the Camp Fire — California's deadliest and most destructive wildfire — but they won't give up hope.

These are their stories.