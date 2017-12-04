A wind-driven brush fire burned in the Santa Paula area on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. (Published 3 minutes ago)

Watch: NewsChopper4 Over the Thomas Fire in Santa Paula

Fire engines and helicopters were responding to a fast-moving brush fire in Ventura County on Monday evening that prompted mandatory evacuations and road closures.

As of 8 p.m., the fire had reportedly scorched 500 acres near Steckel Park in the Santa Paula area. Within an hour, the fire had exploded to 2,500 acres and was at 0 percent perimeter containment, fire officials said.





The Ventura County Fire Department tweeted that the fire was moving at a rapid rate of spread.

The fire -- named the Thomas fire -- was burning just south of Thomas Aquinas College. The college issued a fire alert Monday around 8 p.m. and evacuated all students to nearby homes as a precaution.

"Please pray for the safety of all those affected!" Thomas Aquinas College tweeted.

Mandatory Evacuations

There was a mandatory evacuation order for 436 homes east of Dickenson Road, north of Monte Vista Drive along Highway 150 and south of Thomas Aquinas College.

Evacuation Shelters

There were two evacuation shelters available to residents who were displaced. The first shelter was at the Ventura County Fairgrounds at Miners Building located at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura. The second shelter was at Nordhoff High School at 1401 Maricopa Highway in Ojai.

Road Closures

The California Highway Patrol closed Highway 150 in both directions -- at Sisar Road and at Stonegate Road -- as firefighters battled the blaze.

Soft road closures were issued for Wheeler Canyon Road at Foothill Road, Highway 150 at Reeves Road and Highway 150 at Santa Barbara Street.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office advised residents to go to vcemergency.com for the most up-to-date information.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was also assisting in the firefight.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. We'll have the latest details live on the NBC4 News at 11.