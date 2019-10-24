Today in the Bay is providing continuing coverage of the Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County. Watch in the video player above.

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Sonoma County near the Lake County line exploded to 10,000 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations, Cal Fire said Thursday.

The so-called Kincade Fire, which is 0% contained, was first reported about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday and started in the area of John Kincade and Burned Mountain roads, northeast of Geyserville, fire officials said.

Weather forecasters said there were wind gusts up to 50 mph in the area. No injuries or damage were reported.

Evacuations were ordered for all of Red Winery Road, all of Alexander Mountain Road, Highway 128 from Geysers Road to River Road, including the casino, and all roads off River Road, according to Sonoma County sheriff's officials, who advised people in those areas to leave immediately.

Those evacuations included the River Rock Casino in Geyserville, according to casino security.

An evacuation warning was issued for northern Healdsburg and Geyserville, sheriff's officials said. People in those areas should be ready to leave.

Evacuation centers have been set up at Windsor High School, 8695 Windsor Road, and Healdsburg Community center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave., the sheriff's office said.