Two Homes Destroyed in Maria Fire Northwest of Los Angeles

Gene Kang reports for Today in LA at 5:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (Published 2 hours ago)

Two homes have been destroyed in a brush fire that erupted Thursday evening in the Ventura County hills, just one of several destructive fires burning in Southern California.

The Maria Fire exploded to more than 8,000 acres within hours, prompting evacuations as winds continued to blow and humidity remained low. The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. on the hilltop of South Mountain and could be seen from the 101 Freeway below and as far away as the eastern San Fernando Valley.

Winds at between 15 and 25 mph were pushing flames Thursday night, with gusts up to 35 mph and low humiditys expected in the area of the fire until Friday aftternoon. A red flag warning, indicating high fire danger, is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters have hopscotched Southern California all week, responding to fires in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside County and Simi Valley, where the Easy Fire burned homes and scorched exterior walls at the Reagan Library.

Evacuations in the Maria Fire were ordered for an area bounded by:

North Boundary : South Mountain Road

West Boundary: West Los Angeles Ave

East Boundary: Balcom County Road

South: Highway 118

About 1,800 structures and 7,500 people were affected by the evacuations. A shelter was opened at the Camarillo Community Center located at 1605 Burnley St. Camarillo, CA 93010.

Road Closures:

South Mountain Road between 12th Street and Balcom Canyon

Berylwood Rd. at Aggen Rd.

West La Loma Rd. between Center Rd and Walnut Ave.

Price Rd. at E. Los Angeles Ave (Hwy 118)

Clubhouse Drive at E. Los Angeles Ave. (Hwy 118)

Small animals can be accepted for shelter at the Ventura County Animal Service's Camarillo shelter. Large animals can be taken to the Ventura County Fairgrounds, located at 10 W. Harbor Blvd. Ventura, CA 93001, or the Earl Warren Showgrounds at 3400 Calle Real Santa Barbara, CA 93105.

School closures

Briggs School District

Hueneme Elementary School District

Mesa Union School District

Mupu School District

Ocean View School District

Oxnard School District (K-8)

Oxnard Union High School District

Rio School District

Santa Clara Elementary School District

Santa Paula Unified School District

ACE Charter High School (Camarillo)

University Preparation Charter School (Camarillo)

Access to the hilltop was difficult on foot or by vehicle, so air support is crucial to the firefight. They are working to keep the blaze within a perimeter defined by the 126 Freeway, Los Angeles Avenue, Vineyard and Balcom Canyon Road.

There was no immediate word on a possible cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.