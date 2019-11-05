12 Killed, Including Sergeant, When Gunman Opens Fire in Bar

Portraits of the Fallen Here are photos of those killed in the Borderline bar shooting. Click to read about each person.

Telemachus Orfanos was a Navy veteran who survived the Las Vegas massacre a year earlier.

Alaina Housley was an 18-year-old student starting her first year of college.

Justin Meek worked as a bouncer at the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks.

Sgt. Ron Helus was a 29-year veteran of law enforcement who ran toward the danger when dispatched to a report of a shooting at the bar northwest of Los Angeles.

They were among the 12 victims killed when a gunman opened fire inside the bar Nov. 8, 2018. The gunfire began late that night during College Country Night at the Borderline Bar & Grill.

Many in the crowd came from Southern California colleges, like Pepperdine, Moorpark and Cal State Channel Islands. Most were in their 20s, taking a break from work and studies with a night out at the popular weekly country music event.

Read more about the victims by clicking on their images above.