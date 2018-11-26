LA Bomb Squad Detonates Suspicious Device Found Under Car

An Inglewood neighborhood was evacuated Monday Nov. 26, 2018 after a bomb was found under a parked car near a school.

A bomb squad safely detonated the device at about 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Beach Avenue near Highland Elementary School.

Investigators responded to the area after a resident reported wires dangling from under the sedan. A bomb sniffing dog "alerted" on the car, police said.

"We don't know who left it, but they parked it right outside of a school," said Inglewood Police Lt. Neal Cochran.

Later Monday morning, Cochran said there were no live explosives found with the device. The person who placed it under the car apparently tried to make it look like a car bomb, he said.

