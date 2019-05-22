Duchess Doppelganger! Tiffany Smith On Her Famous Lookalike and Lifetime's 'Becoming Royal'

"Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal," is the sequel to the 2018 Lifetime movie, "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance." But this time around, new stars have taken over the roles of our favorite royal lovebirds: Tiffany Marie Smith plays the Meghan Markle and Charlie Field plays Prince Harry.

"Becoming Royal" aims to pull back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the Royal Family during their pivotal first year of marriage. We caught up with Smith recently at the premiere of "Shazam" where she was supporting her good friend, Zachary Levi. She told us how people react to her striking similarity to the Duchess of Sussex and want to know if they know each other (so do we). She also hopes the Royals watch her movie and enjoy it.

"Becoming Royal" airs Sunday May 27th on Lifetime.