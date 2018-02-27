Police say the woman pictured stole about $500 from a Girl Scout in Redlands.

Police have identified a woman wanted for stealing around $500 in cash from a Girl Scout in Redlands.

The theft happened Feb. 11 as the Girl Scout was selling cookies outside an Albertson's grocery store. The suspect, identified as a 35-year-old woman, took the girl's cash box from a shopping cart and fled the scene, according to the Redlands Police Department.

At the time, the Redlands Police Officers' Association stepped up to help the girl, donating more than $500 to replace the stolen money.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, officers spotted a red four-door sedan matching the suspect vehicle as it was pulling out of a parking lot on Texas Street and Redlands Avenue. Police noticed the passenger matched the suspect description and pulled the car over "for several traffic infractions."

The woman confessed to taking the cash, and officers also found evidence tying her to the theft. Police say the woman told officers that she didn't know the money was from the Girl Scouts and that she had spent all the cash.

She wrote a letter of apology and said she plans to pay the money back, the RPD said. Charges were forwarded to the District Attorney's Office for prosecution.