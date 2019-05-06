Magnolia Bakery Introduces a Royal Creation: Baby Sussex Cupcakes - NBC 7 San Diego
Prince Harry and Meghan Welcome a Boy
Magnolia Bakery Introduces a Royal Creation: Baby Sussex Cupcakes

By Aliya-Jasmine Sovani

14 minutes ago

Published 14 minutes ago
Magnolia Bakery on West 3rd will release a special cupcake upon the birth of LA-native Meghan Markle's first baby with her husband, Prince Harry. The cupcake will be blue after the couple announced the arrival Monday of a baby boy.

