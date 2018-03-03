Avalanche Halts Ski Lift Operations at Mammoth Mountain

Ski lift operations have been halted at Mammoth Mountain after an avalanche left three people temporarily trapped under snow.

The avalanche happened around 10:15 a.m. as members of the Mammoth Mountain Ski Patrol were performing avalanche mitigation work, Mammoth Mountain Ski Area spokesperson Lauren Burke said in a news release.

The avalanche happened toward the upper part of the mountain, releasing snow toward the High Five Express area, Burke said. Avalanche dogs were deployed to search for anyone who could be trapped under the snow.

Three people were partially buried in the avalanche, but were able to free themselves, Burke said.

Lift operations on the mountain were halted for the rest of the day. Nobody has been reported missing, but anyone who thinks a friend or family member might be missing is asked to call 760-934-0611.