Two Minors Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash in East LA

Two minors died and three other people were hurt Thursday in a multi-vehicle crash involving a sheriff's deputy in East Los Angeles.

The accident was reported about 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of South Indiana Street.

The crash happened when a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy patrol car responding to an emergency gunshot victim crashed with other vehicles, officials said. The five victims struck in the crash were all pedestrains, according to Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"They're going to conduct a full-scale investigation where they'll do a speed assesment," Captain Alfonso Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department said.

One youth died at the scene and the other four victims were transported to a hospital, where the other youth died.

"It could happen at any time," witness Carmen Rodriguez said. "They're the law enforcement; they should be more cautious of how they're driving."

Although the deputies were unharmed in the crash, they were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

The other motorists of the two vehicles involved did not sustain any injuries and stayed on the scene. They are reportedly cooperating with investigators.

The LAPD, Multi-Discipline Collision Investigation Team is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contanct the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station at 323-264-4151.

