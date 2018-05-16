New pictures and new information on the explosion that was "intentional" have just been revealed. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 6 Tuesday, May 15, 2018. (Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018)

Federal authorities are searching homes in two Southern California neighborhoods Wednesday in connection with a fatal explosion at an Orange County medical building.

Investigators plan to provide an update Wednesday on their findings following the blast that killed one person and injured at least three others Tuesday in Aliso Viejo.

Watch Live: Investigators are planning a noon news conference

The explosion was an "intentional detonation," and the explosive device was delivered to the building, addressed to a specific person, federal sources told the NBC4 I-Team. The body of a female was removed from the site after the 1 p.m. blast at 11 Mareblu, just off of Route 73.

Deputies escorted people in and out of the building Wednesday morning. Investigators and their command post remained at the scene.

FBI agents also were seen Wednesday morning at a home in the Trabuco Canyon area in connection with the case. The location is about 10 miles east of Aliso Viejo.

Neighborhood resident Maddie Buckley said patrol vehicles arrived in the neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The search went on for about eight hours, ending around midday.



Another location connected to the investigation was searched in the Long Beach area. Aerial video showed FBI agents and a search dog on the property.

Details about the homes' residents and their connections to the investigation were not immediately available.

Witnesses described chaos in the moments after the early afternoon explosion, which damaged at least two offices.

Investigators from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted Orange County Sheriff's detectives Wednesday morning.

Authorities have not identified the deceased and injured victims.

The explosion sparked a fire in the building about 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, but it was quickly doused after a large-scale response by fire and sheriff's officials. Authorities initially indicated a car had crashed into the building, but Orange County Fire Authority and sheriff's officials said later that was not the case.

Children were rolled in cribs from Academy on the Hills day care and preschool at 10 Mareblu, just across the street from the blast site. Hundreds of children, from age six weeks to 6 years old, attend the center. Video from the scene showed teachers leading the children along a sidewalk toward the Target.