Explosion at Medical Building in Aliso Viejo Kills 1, Injures at Least 2

One person was dead and at least three were hurt after an explosion ripped through a medical building in Orange County, forcing children in a nearby day care to flee, as bomb squad investigators combed the scene, authorities said Tuesday.

Crews extinguished a fire that had erupted in the building that was under construction. Bomb squad investigators and FBI agents were looking into the cause of the blast, but authorities assured the public that there was no lingering threat to the community. Initial reports say that the explosion was not being considered suspicious.

A witness saw bloodied women fleeing from the building, their faces covered in ash. She said one of the women's hair was singed and the other had skin peeling off her wrist.

One of the fleeing women said, "take care of my mother, take care of my mother."

The explosion was initially reported as a car crashing into the building around 1 p.m. Tuesday at 11 Mareblu in Aliso Viejo off of Route 73, the Orange County Fire Authority confirmed.

Later, the Orange County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun said that no car was involved and they were investigating how the explosion occurred.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were hurt, but authorities said there were at least three patients transported.

There was a full street closure of Pacific Park heading eastbound to the Aliso Plaza, and a full closure of Pacific Park westbound to Moulton due to the crash.

Academy on the Hills day care center nearby was not affected by the blast, but staff was working to reunite parents with their children. Cribs were being pushed down the street and dozens of children were being escorted away, which is across the street from the crash site at 10 Mareblu.

Parents can pick up their children in the Target parking lot at 26932 La Paz Rd., the OC Fire Authority said.

If you need information about loved ones who may be involved, you can call this OC Fire Authority hotline for more information: 714-628-7085.