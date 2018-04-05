The Thunderbirds pilot killed in a F-16 Fighting Falcon crash at the Nevada Test and Training Range was identified as Maj. Stephen Del Bagno.

The Thunderbirds pilot killed in a F-16 Fighting Falcon crash at the Nevada Test and Training Range was identified Thursday as Maj. Stephen Del Bagno.

The U.S. Air Force identified Bagno in a statement.

"We are mourning the loss of Major Del Bagno," said Brig. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing Commander. "He was an integral part of our team and our hearts are heavy with his loss. We ask everyone to provide his family and friends the space to heal during this difficult time."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The test range covers 3 million acres and provides 12,000 square miles of restricted airspace to the north and northwest of Las Vegas for pilots to rehearse and test warplanes.

The incident was the third U.S. military aircraft crash this week.