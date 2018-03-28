The wait for a confirmation from the Nevada County Coroner on what the Los Angeles Police Department already believes is on. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. (Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018)

A decomposed body found in a shallow grave in Northern California is believed to be that of a missing model whose boyfriend, a suspect in her death, killed himself after a police chase last week, police said Tuesday.

The discovery of remains at a site in Nevada County comes amid an LAPD investigation into the disappearance of Adea Shabani, last seen Feb. 23 near the 1700 block of Wilcox Avenue, between Hollywood Boulevard and Franklin Avenue.

The 25-year-old had been in Los Angeles for about two years, pursuing an acting career.

Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday before they officially identify the body. The autopsy will also determine cause of death, which was not immediately apparent.

The investigation into Shabani's disappearance took a turn last week with a police pursuit that ended in a suicide.

A North Hollywood man, identified as Christopher Spotz, 33, shot himself during a police chase that ended in the Corona area.



Police said during a news conference on Tuesday that some time after Shabani disappeared, Spotz released a statement through an attorney saying that he and Shabani had been traveling north, they got into an argument and he let her out of the vehicle in Santa Clarita.

Police said they couldn't verify Spotz's account, said Capt. Bill Hayes, who heads the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division, and concluded it was not true.

Shabani and Spotz had both studied at the Stella Adler Academy of Acting and Theater in Hollywood.

"We are devastated," said John Jack Rodgers, the Academy's executive director, recalling that she was "growing immensely" in her craft. "She held nothing back."



