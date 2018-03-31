A 30-year-old man in San Juan Capistrano stabbed his mother to death and critically slashed his father, and was arrested Saturday.

The woman, Wei Ping Shen, 59, of San Clemente, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, whose name was not released, was slashed and hopsitalized in critical condition.

Their son, Yihong Peng, was found standing in the 27,400 block of Ortega Highway, east of San Juan Capistrano, with a bloody knife, by sheriff's deputies Friday night. That location is near Route 74 at La Novia Avenue.

Peng was arrested Saturday and booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of murder, where he was held in lieu of $1 million bail, Orange County Sheriff's Department Public Information Manager Carrie Braun.

Deputies were called at 10:25 p.m. Friday by neighbors who reported a man on the street with a knife.

"Deputies arrived at the scene within one minute and located two victims, both with stab wounds, and observed the suspect attempting to flee the scene," she said. "Following a short foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

"A knife was recovered at the scene."

The father, in his 50s, was critically injured and rushed to an area hospital, where he is expected to survive, she said.

The Orange County Sheriff Department's Homicide Unit asked anyone with any information regarding the attack to call them at (714) 647-7055.

