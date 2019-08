Firefighters early Friday continue to battle a three-alarm fire at a warehouse in Oakland.

The fire is at the corner of 23rd Avenue and East 11th Street, in the city's Fruitvale District.

The fire was first reported around 6:30 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, firefighters reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the warehouse.

The thick smoke could be seen across the East Bay.

No other information was immediately available.