Protest Over George Floyd Death Turns Violent, Deadly in Minneapolis

A man was shot to death as violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody rocked Minneapolis for a second straight night, with protesters looting stores near a police precinct and setting fires that continued to burn Thursday morning.

Police spokesman John Elder said officers responding to a reported stabbing near the protests found a man lying on the sidewalk with what turned out to be a bullet wound. The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Elder said a suspect was in custody but said the facts leading up to the shooting were "still being sorted out."

Protesters began gathering in the early afternoon near the city's 3rd Precinct station, in the southern part of the city where 46-year-old George Floyd died on Memorial Day after an officer knelt on his neck until he became unresponsive.

A video shows a Minneapolis police officer with his knee on the neck of black man as they place him under arrest. The man can be heard telling officers he can't breathe. After several minutes on the ground, the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

News helicopter footage showed protesters milling in streets near the station, with some running in and out of nearby stores. A Target, a Cub Foods, a Dollar Tree and an auto parts store all showed signs of damage and looting. As darkness fell, fire erupted in the auto parts store, and city fire crews rushed to control it. Protesters set other fires in the street.

Officers could be seen surrounding the nearby precinct, not attempting to intervene in the looting.

Multiple fires burned early Thursday at buildings and smoke hung over the city. Fire crews worked to put out flames. Blocks of buildings with broken-out windows and other damage from looting were seen, and KSTP-TV reported that some people were seen going through buildings.

Early Thursday, a reporter from the Minneapolis Star Tribune tweeted images of a housing complex construction site that appeared fully engulfed in flames and video of a liquor store that was trashed with shattered glass and boxes littering the sidewalk.

Housing complex construction site on 29th/26th is on the verge of collapse. Heat is so intense you can feel blocks away. pic.twitter.com/sXbmQyzHCz — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) May 28, 2020

Elder confirmed "a large fire from an apartment building that is under construction" but he did not have a count of how many fires were burning early Thursday.

Protesters also gathered Wednesday evening at the officer's suburban home as well as the Minneapolis home of Mike Freeman, the Hennepin County prosecutor who would make a charging decision in the case. No violence was reported in those protests.

As the protests stretched into the evening, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo urged calm. In an interview with KMSP-TV, he noted the internal investigation as well as the FBI's investigation of Floyd's death and said they offer a chance at justice.

"Justice historically has never come to fruition through some of the acts we're seeing tonight, whether it's the looting, the damage to property or other things," he said.

Elder said officers from St. Paul, Metro Transit and the state patrol were helping police the area.

"I realize that many right now in our city are experiencing trauma and a range of emotions," said Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo. "The Minneapolis Police Department will continue to ensure the safeguards of everyone's First Amendment, but that cannot be at the expense of others' personal safety."

Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted for calm early Thursday. "Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy," he said on Twitter. He also asked for the public's help in keeping the peace.

It was the second night of violent protest since the death of Floyd, whom police were seeking to arrest outside a Minneapolis grocery store on a report of a counterfeit bill being passed. A bystander's cellphone video showed an officer kneeling on Floyd 's neck for almost eight minutes as he eventually became unresponsive.

The four police officers involved in Floyd's detainment, which stemmed from a report of a forgery, were fired Tuesday. The officer seen with his knee on Floyd has been identified as Derek Chauvin. Frey has called for him to be criminally charged.

Minneapolis police identified the other officers as Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng.

A passenger in a car driving on the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles captured protesters marching into traffic.

Meanwhile in California, hundreds of people protesting Floyd's death blocked a Los Angeles freeway and shattered windows of California Highway Patrol cruisers on Wednesday. Police said there were no arrests or injuries.

"We hear your anger & your pain. We will always facilitate freedom of speech. Period. All we ask is that protests are held in a safe & legal manner," the LAPD tweeted.