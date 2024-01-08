BottleRock Napa Valley

2024 BottleRock Napa Valley lineup includes Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Maná

The three-day tickets for the festival go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley setlist is here!

It includes headliners Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran and Stevie Nicks.

Mexican rock band Maná is also performing as well as Kali Uchis and Queens of the Stone Age. 

How to get BottleRock Napa Valley tickets

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The three-day tickets for the festival go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The single-day tickets will be released closer to the festival date.

It begins on May 24 at the Napa Valley Expo.

California

Angeles National Forest

Woman survives days trapped in pickup after plummeting down steep hillside on Mount Baldy

California

California law banning guns in most public places is blocked again

This article tagged under:

BottleRock Napa Valley
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us