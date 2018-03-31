2 Dead in Santa Paula Airplane Crash

Two people were killed after a homebuilt airplane crashed into a shed outside the Southern California city of Santa Paula on Saturday, March 31, 2018.

At least two people died Saturday when a small airplane crashed in Santa Paula.

The crash was reported around 2:11 p.m. when the aircraft went down near south Mountain Road and 12th Street, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said. Both occupants inside the plane died.

Officials initially said the plane crashed into a building, but the Ventura County Fire Department later said it had crashed into a storage container.

The airplane was a single-engine, home-built Vans RV6A, Gregor said. It was unknown what caused the crash.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.