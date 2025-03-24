Multiple businesses close in Hillcrest over past few months

Hillcrest is home to about 1,300 businesses, according to the Hillcrest Business Association. Every so often, the organization's Executive Director, Benjamin Nicholls, receives a list of updated businesses in the neighborhood which include new businesses and the ones that are closing shop for good.

Over the last few months, numerous businesses and franchises have closed in the neighborhood. Kiki Sushi, Chocolat, Lemonade and Landmark Cinemas, just to name a few.

"Businesses close, it's part of the natural flow of a dynamic business district," said Nicholls.

On Fifth and University Avenue is Bluestocking Books. The store is celebrating 26 years of business.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"Yeah we're in a really good place right now," said owner Kris Nelson. Nelson said she has seen it all over the years, including the many changes to the neighborhood -- for better or worse.

"The fact that the building owners or property owners don't see the problems that are caused when the doorways are empty for a long time because they're not really locals," said Nelson. "It's just another example of how people with money only want their money to make more money for them. They're not really as interested in what their money does," she added.

Businesses aren't the only thing changing in the neighborhood. There's also numerous housing complexes being built around University Avenue. There's construction pretty much in any direction you look.

"There's certainly two things going on. Housing is coming to Hillcrest, and that's a fact, and we need our customers to live in the neighborhood," said Nicholls.

Last year, the San Diego City Council unanimously voted in favor of plans to add more housing to Hillcrest and University City. The hope, according to Nicholls, is that more people living in Hillcrest means more -- and new -- businesses moving in. Nelson agrees.

"Embrace the new," said Nelson. "Come out and check out the new places."