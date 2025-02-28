Money Report

Zelenskyy leaves White House after Ukraine talks collapse

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy departs after a press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump was canceled following their Oval Office meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 28, 2025. 
Nathan Howard | Reuters
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky left the White House following the collapse of peace talks with President Donald Trump after a clash in the Oval Office.
  • Zelensky did not respond to shouted questions from reporters asking him if a peace deal was now dead.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky left the White House on Friday afternoon following the collapse of talks with President Donald Trump after a clash in the Oval Office.

Zelensky did not respond to shouted questions from reporters asking him if a peace deal that would resolve his nation's war with Russia was now dead.

The White House cancelled a joint press conference for Trump and Zelensky that was originally scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Zelensky was in Washington, D.C., for discussions about a potential deal to give the United States access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals as part of a broader effort to end the three-year-old conflict between Ukraine and Russia that began with Russia invading its neighbor.

Zelensky left the White House without signing the minerals deal, a White House official told the Reuters news service. Trump has not ruled out reaching that deal, but has left it up to the Ukrainians to be ready to have a constructive conversation, Reuters reported.

The stage is set for US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to hold a scheduled press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025. 
Saul Loeb | Afp | Getty Images
Trump in a statement, said, "We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today."

"Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure," Trump said.

"It's amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don't want advantage, I want PEACE."

Trump also said Zelensky "disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office."

"He can come back when he is ready for Peace," Trump said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

