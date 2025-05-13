YouTube will stream NFL Week 1 game in Brazil for free

YouTube will stream the Week 1 Friday game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers for free.

No NFL game has ever been streamed on YouTube for free in its entirety before.

The Sept. 5 game will take place in São Paulo, Brazil.

YouTube will stream the NFL's week one game on Sept. 5 for free — the first time the dominant streaming platform has ever broadcast a live NFL game in its entirety.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The game, which Front Office Sports first reported will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, will take place in São Paulo, Brazil.

"Last year, people spent over 350 million hours watching official NFL content on YouTube, so it's both fitting and thrilling to continue to build our relationship with our partners at the NFL," YouTube Chief Business Officer Mary Ellen Coe said in a statement. "Streaming the Friday night game to fans for free around the world will mark YouTube's first time as a live NFL broadcaster – and we'll do it in a way that only YouTube can, with an interactive viewing experience and creators right at the center of the experience."

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The game will be available to all YouTube and YouTube TV users globally, except in Canada and certain other countries, and locally on broadcast television in the media markets of the participating teams, YouTube said in a statement.

YouTube is the most-watched streaming platform in the U.S., consisting of 12% of all viewership for March, according to Nielsen.

The NFL has an existing deal with YouTube TV for Sunday Ticket, the league's out-of-market package of games. Those games require a subscription — either $480 per year without YouTube TV or $378 per year for YouTube TV subscribers. YouTube TV is a collection of linear TV networks that approximates a standard cable bundle.

The full 2025 NFL schedule will be released at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday.