You have one month left to get your Real ID before the May 2025 deadline: It's ‘crunch time,' expert says

Starting May 7, United States flyers won't be able to board a domestic plane unless they have a Real ID. They won't be able to access certain federal facilities or enter a nuclear power plant.

Not sure you have a Real ID? Look at your current drivers license or state identification card. If it's Real ID-compliant, it will have a star in the right-hand corner.

The Real ID Act was introduced in 2005 in an effort to tighten the nation's air travel security in the wake of the September 11 attacks. The Department of Homeland Security repeatedly pushed the deadline from its original 2008 date, but experts says that this latest deadline is likely final.

It's "crunch time," says Nick Ewen, the senior editorial director at The Points Guy.

"Anyone who's planning to fly in the U.S. in the next few months should do everything they can to get a Real ID-compliant card by May 7 — or travel with their passport, even domestically," he says.

If you don't have a Real ID yet, you might face some hurdles as the deadline approaches. DMVs are already overwhelmed with requests for Real ID appointments, Ewen says.

"We've seen reports of limited appointments and longer lines," he says. "For example, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission has an online appointment wizard — and for those not yet eligible for renewal in the next three months, there are exactly zero appointments."

When you do snag an appointment, be sure to come prepared. Before heading to the DMV, check exactly which documents you need, as they vary by state. The DHS includes a helpful map on its website with links to the DMV for every U.S. state and territory where you can set up an appointment.

In most states a Real ID will not cost any more than a license. But some places do charge extra. In Pennsylvania, for example, there is an additional, one-time fee of $30.

You'll be able to find additional information about cost on your state's DMV site.

