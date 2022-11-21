Ye Returns to Twitter With ‘Shalom' Post After Previous Restriction for Antisemitic Remarks

Kanye West, the rapper who now goes by the name Ye, posted his first tweets after a more than two-week silence.

In October, Twitter locked Ye's account for a short time after the rapper posted a number of antisemitic remarks which escalated into threatening and hateful comments about Jewish people.

Ye's tweets are his first since early November and mark another controversial figure back on Twitter after Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media firm.

Kanye West, the rapper who now goes by the name Ye, posted his first tweets after a more than two-week silence.

On Sunday, he tweeted to check if his account was working.

Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Ye followed that up with "Shalom," a greeting in Hebrew.

Shalom : ) — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

The tweets mark the return of another controversial figure to Twitter following the company's acquisition by Elon Musk. The billionaire executive said on Saturday that he will reinstate the account of former President Donald Trump.

Unlike Trump, Ye never received an outright ban from Twitter. Instead, the company locked his account on Oct. 10 for an unspecified amount of time, after the rapper posted a number of antisemitic remarks which escalated into threatening and hateful comments about Jewish people.

Ye did not tweet after Oct. 9 until Nov. 3. It is unclear when Twitter unlocked his account.

Musk said in late October that he was not behind Ye's account being restored.

Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

On Sunday, Musk responded to Ye's Twitter comeback.

Don’t kill what ye hate

Save what ye love — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

In response to his lockout on Twitter last month, Ye agreed to buy the conservative social media platform Parler.

Ye's antisemitic outbursts have led to major commercial partners cutting deals with the rapper.

Adidas ended its partnership with Ye last month while Gap and Foot Locker said they'd remove products from the rapper's Yeezy brand from their stores.