WNBA to add expansion team in Portland, bringing league to 15 franchises

The WNBA is adding its 15th team in Portland, the third new franchise as part of its most recent expansion, the league announced Wednesday.

The Portland team, which was not named in a WNBA release, will begin play in 2026 and will be owned and run by RAJ Sports, an investment firm specifically focused on sports. Lisa Bhathal Merage will be the controlling owner and governor.

"As the WNBA builds on a season of unprecedented growth, bringing a team back to Portland is another important step forward," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in release. "Portland has been an epicenter of the women's sports movement and is home to a passionate community of basketball fans."

The Portland team will play in the Moda Center, the same arena as the NBA's Portland Trailblazers.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.