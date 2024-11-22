Student loan legal battles delay SAVE borrowers' path to forgiveness

The Biden administration's new student loan repayment plan is tied up in legal battles. The result: millions of borrowers have had their monthly payments put on hold.

"Borrowers are frustrated about the delay toward forgiveness," said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz. "They feel like they've been waiting for Godot."

With the Biden administration's new student loan repayment plan is tied up in legal battles, millions of borrowers have had their monthly payments put on hold.

The break from the bills is likely a relief to the many federal student loan borrowers enrolled in the Saving on a Valuable Education plan, known as SAVE. But it may also be causing them anxiety over the fact that they won't get credit on their timeline to debt forgiveness.

For example, those also enrolled in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, who are entitled to loan cancellation after 10 years, have seen their journey toward that relief halted during the forbearance.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"Borrowers are frustrated about the delay toward forgiveness," said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz. "They feel like they've been waiting for Godot."

Here's what borrowers enrolled in SAVE should know about the delay to debt cancellation.

Delay could stretch on for months

In October, the U.S. Department of Education said that roughly 8 million federal student loan borrowers will remain in an interest-free forbearance while the courts decide the fate of the SAVE plan.

A federal court issued an injunction earlier this year preventing the Education Department from implementing parts of the SAVE plan, which the Biden administration had described as the most affordable repayment plan in history. Under SAVE's terms, many people expected to see their monthly bills cut in half.

The forbearance is supposed to help borrowers who were counting on those lower monthly bills. But unlike the Covid-era pause on federal student loan payments, this forbearance does not bring borrowers closer to debt forgiveness under an income-driven repayment plan or Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Adding to borrowers' annoyance is that "those enrolled in the SAVE Plan were not given the choice of forbearance," said Elaine Rubin, director of corporate communications at Edvisors, which helps students navigate college costs and borrowing. If borrowers want to stay in SAVE, they can't opt out of this pause.

Borrowers enrolled in PSLF are especially concerned, Kantrowitz said. That program requires borrowers to work in public service while they're repaying their student loans.

"They have been working in a qualifying job, but aren't making progress toward forgiveness," he said. "Some borrowers are working a job they hate, but are sticking with it in the expectation of qualifying for forgiveness. Others are close to retirement and don't want to have to work past their normal retirement age just to get the forgiveness."

What borrowers can do

Despite the delay toward forgiveness, there are still a few good reasons for borrowers to stay enrolled in SAVE, experts say. During the forbearance, borrowers are excused from payments and interest on their debt does not accrue.

Keep in mind: Even if you make payments under SAVE during the forbearance, your loan servicer will just apply that money toward future payments owed once the pause ends, the Education Department says.

If you're eager to be back on your way to debt cancellation, you have options.

You may be able switch into another income-driven repayment plan that is still available. Under that new plan, you may have to start making payments again. Yet if you earn under around $20,000 as a single person, your monthly payment could still be $0, and therefore you might not lose anything by switching, Kantrowitz said.

More from Personal Finance:

Black Friday deals aren't always the best

28% of credit card users are still paying off last year's holiday tab

Here's who can 'easily afford' holiday costs

Changing plans might be especially appealing to those who are very close to crossing the finish line to debt forgiveness and just want to see their balance wiped away, experts said. (You'll likely be placed in a processing forbearance for a period while your loan servicer makes that switch. During that time, you will get credit toward forgiveness.)

The Education Department is also offering those who've been working in public service for 10 years the chance to "buy back" certain months in their payment history. This allows borrowers to make payments to cover previous months for which they didn't get credit. But to be eligible for the option, the purchased months need to bring you to the 120 payments required for loan forgiveness.

"The buyback option might be eliminated under the Trump administration," Kantrowitz said. "So, if you want to use it, you should use it now."