Why You Should Join AARP in Your 20s

The name AARP might ring a bell from the stacks of magazines at your grandparents' house. But you don't have to be 50 to join the organization.

In fact, anyone of any age can join the AARP for $16 per year, securing them access to discounts on select entertainment expenses, travel, restaurants and more.

Here's a breakdown of some of the ways you can save, and how to tell if it's worth joining in your 20s.

Dining out

AARP members get 10% to 15% discounts at popular restaurants like Denny's, Joe's Crab Shack and Outback Steakhouse.

To recoup the $16 annual fee, members would need to spend at least $160 total on meals at those establishments over the course of the year. Other restaurant discounts can be found here.

Entertainment

Heading back to the movies soon? As theaters reopen, members save 20% on certain tickets and $3 off concessions at Regal Cinemas.

If a ticket costs $10, members would save more than the price of membership after, at most, four visits (less than that if they are paying for more than one ticket at a time).

Other entertainment discounts, including discounts on audiobooks, can be found here.

Travel

As travel restrictions ease, members save up to $200 on the cost of a British Airways flight, for example, and up to 30% at rental car companies like Budget and Avis.

With rental car prices on the rise, members could save well over the $16 annual fee on a single booking. Other travel discounts, including discounts on cruises and hotels, can be found here.

A full list of benefits can be found on AARP's website. First-time members can get a discounted rate of $12 on their first year if they sign up for an auto-renewed membership.

