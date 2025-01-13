Why you may be paying to help make the mattress industry more eco-friendly

Four states now levy an extra fee of $16 to $22.50 when consumers buy a new mattress or box spring. The fees help fund mattress recycling efforts.

Oregon launched its program Jan. 1. California and Connecticut raised their fees in 2025.

Other states are considering the programs, an example of "extended producer responsibility" laws to boost the circular economy.

Consumers in a handful of states are paying to help make the mattress industry more eco-friendly — and more states may follow suit?

Four states — California, Connecticut, Oregon and Rhode Island — now levy a flat fee on any mattress or box spring residents purchase online or in a brick-and-mortar shop.

The retail fees, which range from $16 to about $23, help finance state recycling programs that divert used mattresses from landfills — part of a growing policy initiative to boost the circular economy across common household items from plastic packaging to paper products and electronics.

Americans discard about 15 million to 20 million mattresses each year — an average of 50,000 a day, according to the Mattress Recycling Council, a nonprofit formed by the bedding industry to operate state recycling programs.

Yet, more than 75% of a mattress is recyclable, according to MRC: its wood, steel, foams and fibers can be stripped, sold and reused.

Oregon implemented a recycling fee on Jan. 1. State residents who buy a new mattress or box spring pay an extra $22.50 per unit, reflected as a "stewardship assessment" on consumers' receipts.

California and Connecticut raised their retail fees to $16 per unit at the beginning of 2025, up from $10.50 and $11.75, respectively. Rhode Island raised its per-unit fee to $20.50 last year.

The industry is also working with lawmakers in Massachusetts, Maryland, New York and Virginia to establish similar programs, according to MRC spokesperson Amanda Wall.

Recycling options are few but expanding

There are currently few options for Americans who want to recycle a used mattress or box spring.

A directory compiled by the Mattress Recycling Council lists just 58 companies nationwide that recycle such products. Those in states that haven't enacted recycling laws generally charge fees to consumers for drop-off and home pickup. (I recently paid $95 for such a service in New York City, for example.)

Oregon officials say their program will make it easy for consumers to recycle unwanted mattresses and reduce illegal dumping.

It aims to establish "new convenient locations in every county for residents to drop off their mattresses" and also create recycling sector jobs, according to the state's Department of Environmental Quality website.

The state recycling efforts are examples of "extended producer responsibility" laws gaining traction in the U.S.

"With EPR, producers of products or packages become responsible for managing them when they become waste," according to Reid Lifset, a resident fellow in industrial ecology at Yale University and editor of the Journal of Industrial Ecology. EPR programs provide a new source of funding to make the recycling system sustainable, Lifset said.

In the case of state mattress programs, retailers pass along the consumer fees to the Mattress Recycling Council to fund each state's respective program, Wall said.

In Oregon, for example, more than half (about $12) of the $22.50 retail fee will fund program operational costs in 2025, with the remainder funding things like start-up costs, administration, and public education and advertising.

There are more than 300 mattress collection sites in states with recycling programs, according to MRC. The sites accept discarded mattresses at no cost. (They may charge for home pickup, however.)