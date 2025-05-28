The No. 1 overlooked move you should make this summer to boost your happiness: It's a ‘powerful way to build emotional strength'

Summer is right around the corner. We've been grinding all year, and this season feels like our collective reward. Things are looking up. Our stress feels a little more manageable. So naturally, it's the perfect time to start therapy.

Wait, what?

Stay with me. As a psychotherapist with over 20 years of experience, I can tell you with certainty that therapy isn't just for when everything falls apart. In fact, one of the best times to start is when life feels relatively stable. And summer often gives you that sweet spot.

Here's why it's the best season to finally find a therapist and get started.

Work slows down and your bandwidth opens up

In many industries, summer brings a natural slowdown. Fewer meetings. Colleagues on vacation. A general pause in the pressure cooker. That's not just a break. It's an opportunity.

With a little more room in your calendar and less urgency from work, you actually have the mental and emotional space to invest in yourself. Starting or restarting therapy gives you the space to show up fully. You can start building healthier routines, practicing new coping skills, and learning the early warning signs of stress. That's when real progress happens.

Use this extra time and bandwidth to reflect, recalibrate, and get ahead of burnout before it sneaks up on you.

We get energized in the summer

There's something about summer that gets people going. We clean out closets. We book flights. We finally show up to that Pilates class we saved on Instagram three months ago.

So why not use some of that momentum to support your well-being?

Therapy is a powerful way to build emotional strength, deepen self-awareness, and learn practical tools that help at work and at home. That motivation you're already feeling this season? It's energy you can absolutely harness for growth.

Mental health affects every part of your life. When something is off, your work suffers. When work suffers, your mental health often takes another hit. You'll stand a much better chance of avoiding that feedback loop entirely if you take advantage of your summer pep while you have it.

Crisis is the hardest time to start therapy, so don't wait for one

Therapy has a branding problem. It's often seen as something you turn to when you're already struggling or even experiencing a crisis.

But think about it this way: Do you wait until your car breaks down to get it serviced? Until your tooth is throbbing to call the dentist? If you do, this could be something to bring up in your first session. You know, hypothetically.

Most of us know that waiting until something's broken makes things harder to fix than keeping an eye on them along the way. The same goes for your mental health. Prevention is everything. Starting therapy when life is relatively calm and you can be more present gives you the best shot at real, lasting growth.

It's like emotional cross-training in the off-season. You're setting yourself up to walk into fall more grounded, more focused, and better equipped with all the tools you'll need to handle whatever work and life throw your way.

