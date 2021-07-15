Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
personal finance

Why Some Divorced Parents May Want to Opt Out of the Advance Child Tax Credit

By Alicia Adamczyk, CNBC

Twenty/20

Tens of millions of families will start receiving advance payments of the enhanced child tax credit (CTC) automatically on Thursday, July 15. The credits are worth up to $300 per child under 6 each month through the end of the year, and $250 per child aged 6 through 17.

But divorced parents may want to opt out.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Only one parent can claim the credit for each child each year; it cannot be split up. Typically, the parent who has custody of the child for more time receives it. But in other cases, parents may alternate who gets the credit each year or have agreements in which one parent always claims the credit.

Money Report

Technology 13 mins ago

Google's iPhone App Now Lets You Delete the Last 15 Minutes of Search History in Just Two Taps— Here's How

coronavirus 31 mins ago

CDC Director Walensky ‘Very Disturbed' by Tennessee Decision to Cease Vaccine Outreach to Minors

The advance credits will be based on 2020 tax returns, or the most recent year the IRS has on file. Technically, though, the parent claiming the dependents for 2021 should get the payments, which can complicate things if the parents alternate years.

If Parent A claimed the child in 2020 but Parent B will claim him or her in 2021, Parent A will still get the advance payments, which means they may want to go ahead and waive them now, says Janet Holtzblatt, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

Otherwise, "there's a risk that if you'll have to repay it" next tax season, Holtzblatt says. That depends on income: Individuals making less than $40,000 ($60,000 for couples filing jointly) who receive an overpayment of the credit will not need to repay it.

Parents can opt out of the payments using the IRS's online portal. Later this year, the parent who was not the custodian last year but is this year will be able to use the portal to update information on their qualifying children to get the advanced monthly payments, according to the IRS.

Next tax season, that parent can also claim the full amount of the enhanced CTC when they files their 2021 return.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss:

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

personal financeMake IttaxesMake It - MoneyMake It - Earn
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us